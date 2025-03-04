China's National People's Congress: A Week of Decisions

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's annual parliamentary meeting, is set to conclude on March 11, as per a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The week-long session at the NPC will begin on Wednesday morning and wrap up on the afternoon of March 11. Spanning seven days, this session is crucial for legislative discussions and decision-making.

This important event marks a time of significant governmental activity in China, with the creation and implementation of new policies and laws expected throughout the session.

