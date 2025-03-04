Left Menu

China's National People's Congress: A Week of Decisions

China's National People's Congress, a significant national event, will commence on a Wednesday and conclude the following week on March 11. Over the course of seven days, key decisions and legislative activities will be conducted, as informed by a parliamentary spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:44 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's annual parliamentary meeting, is set to conclude on March 11, as per a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The week-long session at the NPC will begin on Wednesday morning and wrap up on the afternoon of March 11. Spanning seven days, this session is crucial for legislative discussions and decision-making.

This important event marks a time of significant governmental activity in China, with the creation and implementation of new policies and laws expected throughout the session.

