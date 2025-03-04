Left Menu

Europe Embraces Homegrown Defense Tech Amid Transatlantic Tensions

Europe has the technological capability to ensure its own defense. However, actualizing political declarations into firm contracts is crucial for filling gaps left by transatlantic tensions. Thales CEO emphasizes the importance of aligning industrial capacity with demand, amid increased European defense spending and significant orders for Thales' equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:48 IST
  • France

Europe possesses the technological capability to ensure its own defense, but its ability to address any voids resulting from transatlantic tensions depends heavily on translating political commitments into solid defense orders, according to Thales CEO Patrice Caine.

Following a summit, European leaders have committed to bolstering defense spending, demonstrating their readiness to safeguard the continent without relying on U.S. intervention. Patrice Caine emphasized that while European technology covers the full defense equipment spectrum, industrial capacity must match demand.

Amid these commitments, Thales is significantly expanding its capacity, with Britain ordering 5,000 lightweight missiles for Ukraine, a move that will significantly boost production at Thales UK's Belfast site. Thales is also increasing its production capacity for defensive radars and missile systems, reflecting European resolve to strengthen autonomous defense capabilities.

