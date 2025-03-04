Pausing U.S. Military Aid: A Blow to Ukraine

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk has labelled the U.S. decision to halt military aid to Ukraine as 'bad news,' expressing concerns over the implications of this move.

This decision comes in the wake of a recent confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during their meeting in the Oval Office.

A White House official confirmed that the United States has officially paused its military aid to Ukraine, casting uncertainties over the international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)