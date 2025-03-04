Left Menu

Pausing U.S. Military Aid: A Blow to Ukraine

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk expressed concern over the U.S. decision to pause military aid to Ukraine, calling it 'bad news.' This development follows a clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office, as confirmed by a White House official.

Updated: 04-03-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk has labelled the U.S. decision to halt military aid to Ukraine as 'bad news,' expressing concerns over the implications of this move.

This decision comes in the wake of a recent confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during their meeting in the Oval Office.

A White House official confirmed that the United States has officially paused its military aid to Ukraine, casting uncertainties over the international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

