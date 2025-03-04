Left Menu

Pressure Mounts as Minister Resigns Amid Murder Controversy

Sanjay Raut condemned the Maharashtra government for delays in addressing the resignation of Dhananjay Munde after brutal images of a murder emerged. Raut criticized the government's handling and lack of moral action as a close aide of Munde was named in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Maharashtra's political landscape was shaken as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the government's delayed response to the resignation of Minister Dhananjay Munde. Raut argued for immediate action following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in seeking Munde's resignation.

Raut alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had prior knowledge of the disturbing videos related to Deshmukh's murder. Munde's resignation comes after opposition demands intensified due to shocking images and court chargesheets, implicating Munde's aide in the gruesome crime.

The case revolves around the brutal murder of Deshmukh, allegedly linked to his efforts to thwart an extortion attempt. Raut insists the government lacks moral integrity, demanding the removal of corrupt officials. The political fallout has sparked widespread debates on governance ethics in Maharashtra.

