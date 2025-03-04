Countdown to Women's Day: AAP Presses BJP on Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi, organized a demonstration on Tuesday against the BJP-led Delhi government. The protest centered around the delayed financial assistance under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for women in the capital.

Speaking to the gathering, Atishi clarified that the demonstration was a call for action rather than a protest. She highlighted that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had guaranteed a financial aid of Rs2,500 to be distributed to women's bank accounts in Delhi, with only four days left to fulfill this promise.

AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar further pressed the BJP, alleging a lack of communication and action on the implementation of the scheme. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva reassured that the government is committed to supporting every societal segment, with expectations for clarity on the financial aid plan by Women's Day, March 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)