Countdown to Women's Day: AAP Presses BJP on Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
AAP's Atishi, with MLAs and volunteers, challenges the BJP on delayed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana funds for Delhi women. As March 8 approaches, they demand the promised Rs2,500 payout. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva assures clarity on financial aid soon, stating a commitment to all societal segments, celebrating women daily.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi, organized a demonstration on Tuesday against the BJP-led Delhi government. The protest centered around the delayed financial assistance under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for women in the capital.
Speaking to the gathering, Atishi clarified that the demonstration was a call for action rather than a protest. She highlighted that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had guaranteed a financial aid of Rs2,500 to be distributed to women's bank accounts in Delhi, with only four days left to fulfill this promise.
AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar further pressed the BJP, alleging a lack of communication and action on the implementation of the scheme. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva reassured that the government is committed to supporting every societal segment, with expectations for clarity on the financial aid plan by Women's Day, March 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Delhi
- Protest
- BJP
- Women
- Financial Aid
- March 8th
- Atishi
- Kuldeep Kumar
- Virenraa Sachdeva
ALSO READ
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial Spain Showdown
Indian Women’s Hockey Team Faces Spain Challenge to Regain Winning Form
Women's Cricket League: Empowering Through Sports
RCB Dominates With Fiery Spells and Explosive Batting in Women's Premier League
RCB vs DC Clash: Exciting Women's Premier League Action Unfolds