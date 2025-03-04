Arab Leaders Counter Trump's Gaza Proposal

Arab leaders are preparing to challenge President Donald Trump's controversial plan to transform the Gaza Strip into a depopulated tourist destination. Meeting in Egypt, led by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the summit aims to propose an alternative that focuses on temporary relocation within Gaza.

The meeting, which includes key players like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, comes as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestine hangs in balance. Trump's proposal, rejected widely by Palestinians and human rights advocates, suggests relocating Gaza residents to other countries, an idea that has stirred considerable regional unease.

Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts persist, as 29 children have been evacuated from Gaza for medical treatment in Jordan. This initiative by Jordan follows a broader offer to bring in 2,000 children for treatment, resoundingly countering Trump's proposal and emphasizing regional cooperation on humanitarian grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)