Pope Francis: Defying Doubts Amid Health Challenges

Amid mounting speculations surrounding Pope Francis's potential resignation due to his extended hospitalization, the pontiff remains steadfast in his role, dismissing conjectures with a blend of humor and conviction.

Despite his serious health challenges at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he's been since February 14 battling double pneumonia, the pope continues to manage Vatican affairs, holding firm discussions with high-ranking officials.

His close associates indicate no plans for resignation, emphasizing his resilience and divine purpose. Ultimately, the pope insists on his leadership as a divine mandate, refuting public pressures and maintaining active governance from his hospital room.

(With inputs from agencies.)