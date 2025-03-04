Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Serbian Parliament Amid Student Protests

Serbian opposition lawmakers disrupted a parliamentary session using smoke grenades and tear gas in support of widespread student-led protests. The chaos resulted in injuries, including one legislator suffering a stroke. The protests challenge President Vucic’s government, with demands for increased university funding and responses to corruption allegations.

04-03-2025
In an explosive display of dissent, Serbian opposition lawmakers unleashed smoke grenades and tear gas within parliament on Tuesday, aligning with ongoing student protests. This upheaval signals the most significant opposition to President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long rule, as discontent over corruption and governmental competence spreads among the population.

The session descended into chaos following the agenda's approval by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), with opposition members rushing the speaker and clashing with security. Live broadcasts captured the disruption as smoke filled the chamber, marking a continuity of parliamentary turbulence since Serbia adopted multi-party democracy in 1990.

Amidst the turmoil, Speaker Ana Brnabic reported injuries, including SNS lawmaker Jasmina Obradovic, who suffered a stroke. Despite the incident, she vowed that the parliament remains firm in its duties. As whistles and horns drowned the debates, opposition figures brandished signs demanding justice and structural reforms, highlighting pervasive national unrest.

