Taiwan Urged to Triple Defense Budget Amid Rising Tensions

In an urgent call for increased defense resources, Elbridge Colby, nominee for under secretary of defense for policy, has recommended that Taiwan raise its defense budget to around 10% of its gross domestic product. This suggestion aims to strengthen the island's military readiness amid escalating tensions with China.

Colby highlighted at a Senate confirmation hearing that Taiwan's current defense expenditure is "well below" the 3% mark. According to him, these numbers require drastic adjustments to effectively deter any military aggression from China.

Emphasizing the importance of a robust defense strategy, Colby stated that an expenditure near the 10% range is crucial for Taiwan to adequately focus on its defense, suggesting that appropriate incentives should be established to meet this target.

(With inputs from agencies.)