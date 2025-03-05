Egypt-Syria: High-Level Talks Amid Gaza Summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi engaged in discussions with Syria's newly appointed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on the sidelines of a high-profile summit in Cairo. The meeting took place amid broader talks on aid and recovery for Gaza.

The Syrian state-run media confirmed the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani at the gathering, though specific details concerning their discussions remain undisclosed.

Attendees concentrated on key issues related to Gaza's redevelopment, highlighting continued regional efforts to stabilize and support affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)