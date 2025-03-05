Left Menu

Egypt-Syria: High-Level Talks Amid Gaza Summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Syria's new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, during a summit in Cairo focused on Gaza's reconstruction. The Syrian state news agency reported that Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani attended the meeting but withheld further details regarding their agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-03-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 02:06 IST
Egypt-Syria: High-Level Talks Amid Gaza Summit
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi engaged in discussions with Syria's newly appointed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on the sidelines of a high-profile summit in Cairo. The meeting took place amid broader talks on aid and recovery for Gaza.

The Syrian state-run media confirmed the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani at the gathering, though specific details concerning their discussions remain undisclosed.

Attendees concentrated on key issues related to Gaza's redevelopment, highlighting continued regional efforts to stabilize and support affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025