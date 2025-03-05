Trump's Tariff Talk Tumbles Stocks: Investors on Edge

Investors are on high alert for increased volatility in the U.S. stock market as President Donald Trump prepares to address Congress on Tuesday evening. This comes in the wake of newly implemented tariffs that have unsettled asset prices earlier in the day.

Trump's remarks are crucial for markets at this juncture, where initial post-election optimism has shifted towards fears that his policies might hinder economic growth and fuel inflation. Market strategist Steve Sosnick noted that investors are keen on gauging whether Trump still supports market stability.

The S&P 500 has erased its yearly gains and entered negative territory for 2025, while the Nasdaq Composite showed significant declines before a slight recovery. New tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, alongside increased duties on Chinese goods, have amplified concerns among investors, transforming optimism into apprehension.

