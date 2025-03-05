Trump and Zelenskiy's Rocky Path to Mineral Agreement
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faced tension following a failed Oval Office meeting. The planned U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal, promising U.S. access to Ukraine's natural resources, remains unsigned. Trump's administration seeks Zelenskiy's apology for progress, encouraging negotiations amid European support for a potential ceasefire.
A minerals agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine hit turbulence after a contentious Oval Office meeting ended with the abrupt dismissal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The agreement, which promises U.S. access to Ukraine's natural resources, remains unsigned as President Donald Trump awaits conditions to finalize the deal.
In the tense meeting, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance reproved Zelenskiy for his calls for additional U.S. aid. Sources indicate that both U.S. and Ukrainian officials are still engaging in discussions despite the initial fallout, with the Trump administration pressing for Zelenskiy's apology to smooth over relations.
While the deal does not assure security measures for Ukraine, it offers a shared investment fund from future resource earnings. Notably, Trump has signaled his intent to announce the agreement, pending resolution, as a significant diplomatic achievement, reinforcing potential European involvement in Ukrainian security matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
