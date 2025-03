Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau's Fierce Tariff Retaliation

In a fiery press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the United States' imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods as 'very dumb.' Trudeau's remarks came amidst escalating trade tensions initiated by President Donald Trump, who imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

Trudeau announced retaliation with over $100 billion in tariffs on U.S. products, expressing Canada's firm stance against the economic aggression. 'Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally,' he declared, emphasizing that Canada would not yield to pressure from its southern neighbor.

As the dispute escalates, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced export taxes and potential cuts on electricity and minerals to the U.S. Meanwhile, Canadian provinces moved to remove American liquor brands from store shelves as a further measure against the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)