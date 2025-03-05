America's Comeback: Trump's Bold Leap in Foreign Policy and Trade

In a bold address to Congress, President Donald Trump claimed significant changes in U.S. foreign policy and trade initiatives, marking a new chapter in his presidency. He emphasized actions that have ignited trade disputes with allies and streamlined federal operations.

The speech, positioned as a State of the Union-like message, saw Trump champion his aggressive tariff policies against countries like Mexico, Canada, and China, amid concerns of economic repercussions and rising inflation rates. While boasting unparalleled successes, he assured his administration's commitment to drastic reforms.

International observers, especially from Europe, watched closely as Trump announced a pause in military aid to Ukraine, intensifying geopolitical strains. Domestically, the implications of his administration's tariffs stirred debates, with one in three Americans expressing dissatisfaction with his handling of living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)