Political Clash Over Real Estate Debacle in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for alleged preferential treatment towards real estate developer Ansal Group. Following accusations of illegal activities under Samajwadi Party's rule, Yadav challenges Adityanath's government on its investment strategy while highlighting previous inaugurations and real investments in problematic projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:09 IST
Political Clash Over Real Estate Debacle in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of hypocrisy over the handling of the Ansal Group, a real estate developer now facing legal scrutiny.

Uttar Pradesh Police has charged Ansal Group with cheating, breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy, following strict directives from CM Adityanath to protect homebuyers. However, Yadav argued that the ruling government's own history of inaugurations and investments contradicted its criticism.

To underline his point, Yadav released a video showing Adityanath at the launch of Lulu Mall in Ansal's Golf City. He alleged that current accusations are an attempt to deflect from the state's broader investment challenges and potential political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

