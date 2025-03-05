Political Clash Over Real Estate Debacle in Uttar Pradesh

In a heated political exchange, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of hypocrisy over the handling of the Ansal Group, a real estate developer now facing legal scrutiny.

Uttar Pradesh Police has charged Ansal Group with cheating, breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy, following strict directives from CM Adityanath to protect homebuyers. However, Yadav argued that the ruling government's own history of inaugurations and investments contradicted its criticism.

To underline his point, Yadav released a video showing Adityanath at the launch of Lulu Mall in Ansal's Golf City. He alleged that current accusations are an attempt to deflect from the state's broader investment challenges and potential political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)