Amid Geopolitical Showdown, Raisina Dialogue Set to Host Global Diplomats

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is expected to contribute to the Raisina Dialogue, a pivotal operational conference on global geopolitics and geo-strategy, commencing shortly in New Delhi.

His anticipated participation gains notability amidst the current diplomatic tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Sources indicate Sybiha will also engage in bilateral discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

While New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been confirmed as the keynote guest, uncertainty surrounds Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's attendance, attributed to possible schedule conflicts, despite the participation of numerous Russian think tank representatives.

