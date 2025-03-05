Left Menu

Amid Geopolitical Showdown, Raisina Dialogue Set to Host Global Diplomats

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is slated to join the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, a significant annual geopolitics conference. His visit gains importance amid tensions involving US and Ukrainian leaders. New Zealand's PM will be the chief guest, while Russia's foreign minister might miss due to scheduling conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:04 IST
Amid Geopolitical Showdown, Raisina Dialogue Set to Host Global Diplomats
  • Country:
  • India

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is expected to contribute to the Raisina Dialogue, a pivotal operational conference on global geopolitics and geo-strategy, commencing shortly in New Delhi.

His anticipated participation gains notability amidst the current diplomatic tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Sources indicate Sybiha will also engage in bilateral discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

While New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been confirmed as the keynote guest, uncertainty surrounds Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's attendance, attributed to possible schedule conflicts, despite the participation of numerous Russian think tank representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025