Left Menu

Trump Honors Young Cancer Survivor as Secret Service Agent

President Donald Trump introduced DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor, as the newest honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service during a Congress session. DJ, who dreamt of becoming a police officer, was diagnosed six years ago and has since been honored as an honorary law enforcement officer multiple times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:29 IST
Trump Honors Young Cancer Survivor as Secret Service Agent
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump used his speech at a joint session of Congress to introduce a touching new story of hope and recognition. He unveiled 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a brain cancer survivor, as the latest honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service.

DJ, who has always dreamed of becoming a police officer, wore a Houston police uniform as he sat with his father in the House of Representatives gallery. Despite being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and given just five months to live, DJ has defied the odds and lived for more than six years.

Highlighting DJ's inspiring journey, Trump shared how police departments nationwide have honored him as an honorary officer multiple times. In a heartwarming moment, Trump announced that DJ would officially become an agent of the U.S. Secret Service, a move that brought applause and joy from the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025