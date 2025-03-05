Trump Honors Young Cancer Survivor as Secret Service Agent
President Donald Trump introduced DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor, as the newest honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service during a Congress session. DJ, who dreamt of becoming a police officer, was diagnosed six years ago and has since been honored as an honorary law enforcement officer multiple times.
President Donald Trump used his speech at a joint session of Congress to introduce a touching new story of hope and recognition. He unveiled 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a brain cancer survivor, as the latest honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service.
DJ, who has always dreamed of becoming a police officer, wore a Houston police uniform as he sat with his father in the House of Representatives gallery. Despite being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and given just five months to live, DJ has defied the odds and lived for more than six years.
Highlighting DJ's inspiring journey, Trump shared how police departments nationwide have honored him as an honorary officer multiple times. In a heartwarming moment, Trump announced that DJ would officially become an agent of the U.S. Secret Service, a move that brought applause and joy from the crowd.
