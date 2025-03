Trade Tensions Rise as Trudeau Lashes Out at Trump Tariffs

In a fiery address, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced American tariffs as "very dumb," accusing US President Donald Trump of prioritizing Russia while waging an economic battle against Canada.

Trudeau announced Canada's plan to retaliate with significant tariffs on American goods in response to Trump's 25 percent levy. Canada's close ties with the US are now strained, as noted by Trudeau's emotional comments.

The trade conflict has triggered immediate retaliation from Canada, Mexico, and China, destabilizing financial markets. Political and economic tensions persist, with Canadian officials pushing back against American economic strategies.

