BSP's Strategic Leadership Shift: Beniwal Steps Up as National Coordinator
The Bahujan Samaj Party appointed Randhir Beniwal as national coordinator after Anand Kumar, brother of Mayawati, expressed the wish to focus on a single role. Kumar's decision aligns with party interests. Randhir Beniwal will now share the role with Ramji Gautam, both guided by Mayawati.
- Country:
- India
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has appointed Randhir Beniwal as its new national coordinator following Anand Kumar's request to focus solely on his vice-presidential role. Kumar, brother of BSP chief Mayawati, recently expressed his desire to streamline his responsibilities, which was accepted by the party.
Mayawati announced the organizational change on social media platform X, praising Kumar's commitment to the party. She emphasized the decision's alignment with the BSP's long-term goals. Consequently, the role is now jointly held by Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Randhir Beniwal.
Mayawati conveyed her confidence that the new appointees would serve with integrity and dedication. In a related development, she removed Akash Anand, Anand Kumar's son, from the party, reiterating no succession plans while she leads the BSP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Security Shake-Up: Controversy Over Data Access and Leadership Changes
Turbulence in NASA: Leadership Changes Amidst Moon and Mars Missions
Tharoor Backs Sudhakaran: No KPCC Leadership Change Needed
Europe's Call for Leadership Change: Kaja Kallas' Bold Stance
BJP Leadership Changes on the Horizon in Odisha