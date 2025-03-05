BSP's Strategic Leadership Shift: Beniwal Steps Up as National Coordinator

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has appointed Randhir Beniwal as its new national coordinator following Anand Kumar's request to focus solely on his vice-presidential role. Kumar, brother of BSP chief Mayawati, recently expressed his desire to streamline his responsibilities, which was accepted by the party.

Mayawati announced the organizational change on social media platform X, praising Kumar's commitment to the party. She emphasized the decision's alignment with the BSP's long-term goals. Consequently, the role is now jointly held by Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Randhir Beniwal.

Mayawati conveyed her confidence that the new appointees would serve with integrity and dedication. In a related development, she removed Akash Anand, Anand Kumar's son, from the party, reiterating no succession plans while she leads the BSP.

