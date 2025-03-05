The Ukrainian government remains steadfast in its decision from a 2022 decree, which prevents any peace negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted this issue on Wednesday, questioning who could represent Ukraine in potential discussions aimed at settling the ongoing war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Peskov, remains legally barred from entering negotiations with Russia. Despite expressing a desire to initiate peace talks, Zelenskyy's stance faces a legal blockade, a point emphasized by the Kremlin as a significant obstacle to ending the hostilities.

Amidst the Ukrainian forces' struggle against Russian advances, particularly in Donetsk, the war continues to take a heavy toll. The decree was a response to Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions and underscores Ukraine's call for more support from Western allies. Diplomats acknowledge that talks could resume only with a shift in Ukrainian leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)