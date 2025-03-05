Reviving Statehood: Jammu and Kashmir's Call for Constitutional Restoration

Nizamuddin Bhat, Congress chief whip, made a compelling case on Wednesday for setting up a House panel or an all-party delegation in Jammu and Kashmir aimed at advocating for the restoration of statehood. He addressed the harm caused by the delay and stressed the need for swift action.

During the discussion on the lieutenant governor's address, Bhat underscored that the Reorganisation Act's downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory was intended as a temporary measure. He called it a constitutional and moral obligation for the Indian government to fulfill its Parliamentary promise of reinstating statehood.

Bhat urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to spearhead the initiative by forming a delegation to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasized the necessity of protecting Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional identity and reaffirmed the massive mandate Abdullah holds to represent the region's aspirations.

