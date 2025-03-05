Controversy Erupts Over Kejriwal's Red-Carpet Vipassana Visit in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has launched a scathing critique of the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of rolling out a 'red carpet' for Arvind Kejriwal during his recent visit to the state. Kejriwal, who arrived in Hoshiarpur for a 10-day Vipassana session, was accorded a welcome 'reserved for heads of states,' according to SAD.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema questioned why such privileges were extended to Kejriwal when he holds no official role in Punjab and criticized the Punjab Police's actions against farmers protesting in Chandigarh. The party highlighted that farmers faced 'curfew-like' conditions, hindering their protests over unmet demands.

Amidst these developments, SAD alleged that the AAP government has institutionalized corruption and worsened the drug crisis in Punjab. Meanwhile, the party's membership drive is nearing completion, with plans for upcoming internal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)