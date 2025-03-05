Controversy Erupts Over Kejriwal's Red-Carpet Vipassana Visit in Punjab
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticized the AAP government in Punjab for extending a 'red carpet' welcome to Arvind Kejriwal during his Vipassana visit. SAD also condemned police actions against protesting farmers and alleged widespread corruption under the AAP regime.
- Country:
- India
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has launched a scathing critique of the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of rolling out a 'red carpet' for Arvind Kejriwal during his recent visit to the state. Kejriwal, who arrived in Hoshiarpur for a 10-day Vipassana session, was accorded a welcome 'reserved for heads of states,' according to SAD.
SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema questioned why such privileges were extended to Kejriwal when he holds no official role in Punjab and criticized the Punjab Police's actions against farmers protesting in Chandigarh. The party highlighted that farmers faced 'curfew-like' conditions, hindering their protests over unmet demands.
Amidst these developments, SAD alleged that the AAP government has institutionalized corruption and worsened the drug crisis in Punjab. Meanwhile, the party's membership drive is nearing completion, with plans for upcoming internal elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Crackdown: Telangana Officials Under ACB Radar
Massive Corruption in APSC Unveiled by Enquiry Committee: BJP Alleges Congress Involvement
G Nageswara Rao Takes Helm to Combat Corruption in Punjab
APSC Scam Exposes Deep-Seated Corruption in Assam's Political Arena
Uttar Pradesh Excise Department Claims Zero Corruption Under BJP Regime