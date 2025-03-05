Lesotho's Shock: A Call to Trump After Dismissive Remarks
Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, expressed outrage at U.S. President Donald Trump's dismissive remarks about his country during a Congress address. Mpotjoane emphasized Lesotho's significance and invited Trump to visit. The reduction in U.S. aid affects Lesotho's health sector, as the nation seeks increased self-sufficiency.
In a striking response to U.S. President Donald Trump's disparaging comments, Lesotho's foreign minister Lejone Mpotjoane voiced his shock and dismay, calling Trump's remarks on the African nation both 'insulting' and 'unfortunate'. He extended an invitation for Trump to witness firsthand Lesotho's unique landscape and culture.
Trump, addressing Congress, listed Lesotho among nations receiving cutbacks in U.S. aid, humorously claiming the country was largely unheard of, drawing laughter from the audience. Mpotjoane countered by highlighting Lesotho's distinctive features, such as its high altitude and compelling environment, underscoring its global significance.
The funding cuts, particularly in the health sector, have had tangible impacts on Lesotho's economy, yet Mpotjoane acknowledged the U.S. president's right to determine aid. Despite this setback, the country is striving toward greater self-reliance, developing strategies to decrease its aid dependency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
