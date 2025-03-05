Left Menu

CPI(M) Kerala State Conference: Paving the Path to a 'New Kerala'

The CPI(M) is holding its Kerala state conference from March 6-9 at Asramam Maidan. This event preludes the 24th CPI(M) Party Congress in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Pinarayi Vijayan will present a development policy for 'New Kerala'. 530 people, including Politburo members, will attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:03 IST
CPI(M) Kerala State Conference: Paving the Path to a 'New Kerala'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala state conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), known as CPI(M), is set to take place from March 6th to 9th at Asramam Maidan. The event marks an important lead-up to the 24th Party Congress in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The gathering was initiated by K N Balagopal, who raised the party flag on Wednesday evening.

The conference returns to Kollam after 30 years, sparking historical significance last hosted in 1995. Preparations concluded with processions from martyr memorials converging at Asramam Maidan, underscoring the event's symbolic weight in political history. The conference aims to address pivotal policies under the theme 'New Kerala.'

Kerala Chief Minister and Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan will present a crucial policy document outlining development strategies for 'New Kerala.' The four-day conference will host 530 attendees, including 486 delegates from Kerala and 44 guests from outside states, with significant figures like Prakash Karat and other Politburo members participating throughout the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025