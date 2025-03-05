CPI(M) Kerala State Conference: Paving the Path to a 'New Kerala'

The Kerala state conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), known as CPI(M), is set to take place from March 6th to 9th at Asramam Maidan. The event marks an important lead-up to the 24th Party Congress in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The gathering was initiated by K N Balagopal, who raised the party flag on Wednesday evening.

The conference returns to Kollam after 30 years, sparking historical significance last hosted in 1995. Preparations concluded with processions from martyr memorials converging at Asramam Maidan, underscoring the event's symbolic weight in political history. The conference aims to address pivotal policies under the theme 'New Kerala.'

Kerala Chief Minister and Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan will present a crucial policy document outlining development strategies for 'New Kerala.' The four-day conference will host 530 attendees, including 486 delegates from Kerala and 44 guests from outside states, with significant figures like Prakash Karat and other Politburo members participating throughout the session.

