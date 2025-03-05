Political Firestorm in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar's War of Words
Bihar’s political landscape heats up as Tejashwi Yadav rebuts Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s claims of key roles in historical events. Accusations fly as Yadav questions Kumar's narrative and demands leadership change, setting the stage for intense elections amidst RJD-JD(U) tensions.
Bihar's political arena witnessed heightened tensions on Wednesday, as Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav rebutted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assertion that he played a pivotal role in making Lalu Prasad Yadav the Chief Minister in 1990. Yadav claimed his significant influence in elevating Kumar to the Chief Ministerial role on two occasions.
Tejashwi emphasized his father Lalu Yadav's political pedigree, highlighting his tenure as an MLA and MP before Kumar's ascension, and reminded Kumar of Lalu Yadav's role in supporting several prime ministers. Yadav dismissed Kumar's claims as baseless, further critiquing the current administration as lackluster and surrounded by 'retired officers'.
Amidst escalating RJD-JD(U) friction, the sparring politicians exchanged biting criticisms of each other's leadership and historical narratives, all while Bihar stands on the brink of pivotal assembly elections scheduled for later this year.
