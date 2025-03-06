Trump grants 1 month exemption for US automakers from new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada

President Donald Trump is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for US automakers, amid fears that the trade war could harm US manufacturers.

The announcement comes after Trump spoke with leaders of the "big 3" automakers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis on Wednesday.

"We spoke with the big three auto dealers," Trump said in a statement read by his spokesperson. "We are going to give a one month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA," referencing the North American free trade agreement he renegotiated in his first term.

