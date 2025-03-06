Haryana Assembly's budget session to begin from Mar 7

The budget session of Haryana assembly, which will begin here on Friday, is likely to be a stormy as the opposition Congress will likely corner the ruling BJP over a host of issues, including unemployment, paper leak, rising debt, law and order and farmers' plight.

According to the tentative schedule of the budget session, the session will begin with the Governor's Address on Friday.

There will be general discussion in the House on the Governor's Address on March 10, 11 and 12.

The budget estimates for 2025-26 will be presented on March 13 by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio while general discussion on the budget will take place on March 17 and 18.

As per the tentative schedule, the budget session will continue till March 25.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said his party will strongly raise the issues including ''paper leak, unemployment, law and order and corruption''.

''It has become clear to the entire state that the BJP is protecting the paper leak mafia, because one paper after another is getting leaked and there have been scams in every paper from the state board exams to recruitment under this government,'' Hooda said recently.

''One after the other, scams, including those related to mining, are being exposed. Corruption, unemployment and crime are continuously increasing in the state,'' Hooda alleged.

The damage to farmers' crops because of recent heavy rain, ''deteriorating law and order, rising debt'' and other issues will also be raised by the party, he said.

Indian National Lok Dal has said the party will prominently raise various issues related to public interest during the budget session.

Meanwhile, with the Assembly session beginning Friday, the Congress party is yet to name the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

After BJP rode to power for a third consecutive term in Haryana in last year's Assembly polls, the Congress MLAs have attended three sittings of the Assembly without a Leader of Opposition.

Meanwhile, during the budget session, the government is going to bring a fresh version of the bill on the regulation of travel agents.

Chief Minister Saini had recently said the travel agents involved in sending the state youth abroad through illegal routes are being identified and strict action will be taken against them.

Saini had also said the government has made full planning to implement the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana'.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 to women as monthly financial assistance for the women under this scheme if the party returned to power.

The Budget Session is coming up and we will be making the provision of its budget, Saini had said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the presentation of the budget, Saini, in recent weeks, held pre-budget consultations with diverse groups to gather valuable suggestions. He also sought suggestions from ruling and opposition MLAs.

Saini had on Tuesday said that the state budget for 2025-26 will be growth-oriented, with a special focus on sectors such as agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women empowerment.

He emphasised that the budget will lay a strong foundation for the state's progress and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047.

''Our goal is to present a budget that drives prosperity for every citizen of the state,'' he added.

Saini said the state government is working to improve the lives of people through various reforms.

The state government has brought about a revolutionary change in governance over the past 10 years, marking the most significant transformation in over a decade, Saini had said.

