Mumbai’s language is Marathi, others should also understand it: RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday said that Marathi is Mumbai's language and those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand it.

"Marathi is my native language and I take pride in it," Joshi said, a day after his remarks at an event in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area invited strong criticism from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

"Marathi is Maharashtra language and Mumbai's language. There are no two opinions about it. People speaking many languages live in harmony in Mumbai,'' he said.

"It is expected that those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand Marathi," Joshi said, adding his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued.

''Mumbai doesn't have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi,'' Joshi had said at the Ghatkopar event on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)