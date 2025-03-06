Babulal Marandi appointed leader of BJP legislative party in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Dhanwar MLA Babulal Marandi as the leader of its legislative party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

During a meeting here, Marandi, also the state BJP president, was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party. The BJP parliamentary board on Wednesday announced two central observers -- Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and the party's OBC Morcha national president MP Dr K Laxman -- for the election of the leader of the BJP legislative party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

