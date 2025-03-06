Left Menu

Babulal Marandi appointed leader of BJP legislative party in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:44 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Dhanwar MLA Babulal Marandi as the leader of its legislative party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

During a meeting here, Marandi, also the state BJP president, was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party. The BJP parliamentary board on Wednesday announced two central observers -- Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and the party's OBC Morcha national president MP Dr K Laxman -- for the election of the leader of the BJP legislative party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

