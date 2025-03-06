Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta constitutes business advisory, Private Members' Bills committees
Deepak Chaudhary, Jitender Mahajan, OP Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, and Surya Prakash Khatri are the BJP MLAs in the committee.The Speaker will also head the Private Members Bills and Resolutions committee.Its nine members will include Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Poonam Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, Shyam Sharma, all BJP MLAs, and AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prem Chauhan.
Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday set up the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Private Members' Bills and Resolutions of the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly.
Both the committees, chaired by Gupta, will have dominance of the ruling BJP.
The nine-member Business Advisory Committee headed by the Speaker will include Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht as a member. AAP MLAs Som Dutt and Surendra Kumar will be part of the panel. Deepak Chaudhary, Jitender Mahajan, OP Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, and Surya Prakash Khatri are the BJP MLAs in the committee.
The Speaker will also head the Private Members' Bills and Resolutions committee.
Its nine members will include Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Poonam Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, Shyam Sharma, all BJP MLAs, and AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prem Chauhan. These committees play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of legislative business and deliberations. The Business Advisory Committee decides the legislative agenda and streamlines discussions in the House.
The Private Members' Bills and Resolutions Committee reviews and facilitates discussions on Bills and resolutions introduced by private members. The Speaker extended his best wishes to all the members and emphasised their role in strengthening the legislative process.
