NATO's Rutte: U.S. President Trump has made his commitment to NATO clear

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:54 IST
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump has made both the United States' and his personal commitment to NATO clear.
"The transatlantic partnership remains the bedrock of our alliance," Rutte added during a press conference held alongside Polish president Andrzej Duda.
