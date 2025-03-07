Hungary's Bold Move: National Poll on Ukraine's EU Membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced a nationwide poll to gather public opinion on Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union, underscoring his stance on this contentious issue. This move comes after Orbán chose not to endorse a collective EU statement in support of Ukraine, despite approval from the bloc's other 26 leaders.

Speaking on state radio, Orbán expressed concerns about the EU's plans to fill the gap in support for Kyiv left by the U.S. under President Donald Trump, claiming it could harm the EU economy. He emphasized that Hungarian approval is pivotal for Ukraine's EU admission and that failure to halt the process could jeopardize Hungary's economic interests.

Critics have decried the proposed national consultation as a manipulative strategy by Orbán's right-wing government, often used to manifest a perceived national consensus on pivotal issues. Despite not being legally binding, results are expected to influence Hungary's diplomatic stance significantly. Meanwhile, Orbán continues to warn that Hungary's veto power could deter Ukraine's EU aspirations, a situation resulting in persistent geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)