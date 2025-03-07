Left Menu

Hungary's Bold Move: National Poll on Ukraine's EU Membership

Hungary plans to survey its citizens on Ukraine's potential EU membership, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. He asserts Hungary could veto the decision, impacting economic stability. The survey, considered as propaganda by critics, aims to solidify Hungary's stance within EU discussions on Ukraine's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:55 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced a nationwide poll to gather public opinion on Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union, underscoring his stance on this contentious issue. This move comes after Orbán chose not to endorse a collective EU statement in support of Ukraine, despite approval from the bloc's other 26 leaders.

Speaking on state radio, Orbán expressed concerns about the EU's plans to fill the gap in support for Kyiv left by the U.S. under President Donald Trump, claiming it could harm the EU economy. He emphasized that Hungarian approval is pivotal for Ukraine's EU admission and that failure to halt the process could jeopardize Hungary's economic interests.

Critics have decried the proposed national consultation as a manipulative strategy by Orbán's right-wing government, often used to manifest a perceived national consensus on pivotal issues. Despite not being legally binding, results are expected to influence Hungary's diplomatic stance significantly. Meanwhile, Orbán continues to warn that Hungary's veto power could deter Ukraine's EU aspirations, a situation resulting in persistent geopolitical tension.

