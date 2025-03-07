Left Menu

European Allies Rally for Ukraine Peace and Security

European partners, led by European Council President Antonio Costa, stress the importance of supporting Ukraine for lasting peace. Costa highlighted the need for cooperation with NATO partners, after discussions with leaders from Britain, Turkey, Norway, and Iceland following an EU meeting focused on defense spending and Ukraine's support.

Antonio Costa
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a determined call for unity, European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized the need for European allies and their transatlantic partners to back Ukraine, aiming for a lasting peace. During a statement on Friday, Costa underscored the critical role of cooperating with NATO partners to bolster international security.

Costa engaged with leaders from Great Britain, Turkey, Norway, and Iceland, sharing insights from a meeting held with European Union leaders. At the previous day's gathering, EU leaders tentatively agreed on increased defense expenditure, with a strong resolve to continue their support for Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.

The discussions underlined the collective resolve among European nations and their allies to maintain a united front. This approach reinforces the strategic importance of alliances and the commitment to sustaining peace through collaborative defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

