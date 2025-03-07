Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Maratha King Comparison

Anil Parab's comparison of himself to Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj sparked controversy in the Maharashtra council. The ensuing uproar led to multiple adjournments. Despite expressions of regret from opposition leaders, tensions flared, highlighting ongoing political friction in the region.

Anil Parab
In a heated session of the Maharashtra council, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab's comparison of himself to the revered Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj stirred a fierce backlash. Members of the ruling Mahayuti coalition demanded an apology, resulting in three adjournments of the proceedings.

The controversy arose after BJP MLC Pravin Darekar highlighted Parab's statement from a previous session, urging for a formal apology. Tensions escalated when state Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane criticized Parab, stating that a bureaucrat should not liken himself to a historic figure like Sambhaji.

Despite Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve's attempts to placate the situation with expressions of regret, the tumult continued. Anil Parab defended his remarks, drawing parallels between his political challenges and Sambhaji's historical struggles, and pointing to similar comments by a BJP member. The dispute finally saw resolution after intervention from Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

