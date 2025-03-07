Left Menu

Poland Leads NATO in Defence Spending Amid Global Tensions

Polish President Andrzej Duda has proposed a constitutional amendment to require Poland to spend at least 4% of GDP on defence. This move comes as Poland, prompted by Russia's aggression in Ukraine, boasts the highest defence spending among NATO allies. The proposal aligns with EU calls for increased military budgets.

Updated: 07-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:19 IST
In a decisive move, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced a proposal to amend the nation's constitution, mandating a defence expenditure of at least 4% of GDP. This initiative underscores Poland's commitment to national security amidst rising regional tensions, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Already the top spender among NATO countries, Poland's defence budget reached 4.1% of GDP last year, with plans to elevate this to 4.7%. The proposal, backed by an impending parliamentary review, aims to cement military spending, preventing any abrupt reductions in the future.

The broader European security climate has seen EU leaders advocating for increased defence budgets, following policy shifts by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who emphasized burden-sharing among NATO allies. These developments reflect the changing geopolitical landscape and the necessity for robust national defence strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

