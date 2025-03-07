Left Menu

Security Guarantees: A Path to Peace in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy needs to accept security guarantees from Europe, as stated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, highlighting the evolving situation regarding a peace deal in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:28 IST
Security Guarantees: A Path to Peace in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the critical role of security guarantees from Europe for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Speaking to CNBC, Bessent underscored the importance of these guarantees in light of ongoing discussions surrounding a peace agreement with Russia.

Bessent highlighted the fluid nature of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that the quest for a peace deal requires adaptive and evolving diplomatic strategies. He called on Zelenskiy to recognize and be receptive to the support offered by European allies to stabilize the region.

The conversation around Ukraine's security arrangements takes on added significance as global leaders work to create sustainable resolutions for the conflict with Russia. Bessent's remarks serve as a reminder of the delicate balance required in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025