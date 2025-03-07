Security Guarantees: A Path to Peace in Ukraine

In a recent interview, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the critical role of security guarantees from Europe for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Speaking to CNBC, Bessent underscored the importance of these guarantees in light of ongoing discussions surrounding a peace agreement with Russia.

Bessent highlighted the fluid nature of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that the quest for a peace deal requires adaptive and evolving diplomatic strategies. He called on Zelenskiy to recognize and be receptive to the support offered by European allies to stabilize the region.

The conversation around Ukraine's security arrangements takes on added significance as global leaders work to create sustainable resolutions for the conflict with Russia. Bessent's remarks serve as a reminder of the delicate balance required in international diplomacy.

