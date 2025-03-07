Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's New Budget: A Vision for Growth and Equality

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the first budget for the Union Territory, emphasizing peace, economic growth, and social welfare. The budget outlines initiatives in hydropower, tourism, and education while proposing financial aid measures and infrastructure developments to propel J&K towards a new era of prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's New Budget: A Vision for Growth and Equality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards economic growth and social welfare, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented Jammu and Kashmir's first budget as a Union Territory, with an outlay of Rs 1.12 lakh crore. The budget reflects a commitment to peace and prosperity after decades of turmoil.

Abdullah's budget underscores strategic developments in sectors such as hydropower, tourism, and education, while also proposing new policies for social welfare and infrastructure. The administration aims to harness J&K's potential, boosting local industries and ensuring inclusive growth.

Key initiatives include an eco-tourism policy, financial aid for women and startups, and an ambitious renewable energy strategy. With increased investments in sports and healthcare, the budget sets a path for J&K's further development, promising a brighter future for its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025