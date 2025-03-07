Jammu and Kashmir's New Budget: A Vision for Growth and Equality

In a significant move towards economic growth and social welfare, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented Jammu and Kashmir's first budget as a Union Territory, with an outlay of Rs 1.12 lakh crore. The budget reflects a commitment to peace and prosperity after decades of turmoil.

Abdullah's budget underscores strategic developments in sectors such as hydropower, tourism, and education, while also proposing new policies for social welfare and infrastructure. The administration aims to harness J&K's potential, boosting local industries and ensuring inclusive growth.

Key initiatives include an eco-tourism policy, financial aid for women and startups, and an ambitious renewable energy strategy. With increased investments in sports and healthcare, the budget sets a path for J&K's further development, promising a brighter future for its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)