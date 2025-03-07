Left Menu

Telangana CM Reddy Slams BJP's 'Revenge Politics' in Delimitation Debate

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accuses the BJP of 'revenge politics' against southern states through a proposed delimitation exercise, aimed at altering parliamentary constituencies. He calls for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, citing unfair advantages to populous northern states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:13 IST
In a scathing critique, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of pursuing 'revenge politics' against southern Indian states via a controversial delimitation exercise. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, he urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to deliberate on what he described as a significant political issue.

Reddy claimed the BJP aims to diminish South India's parliamentary representation by redefining constituencies based on population, thereby disproportionately favoring northern states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He argued that southern states should not be penalized for successful population control measures.

The call for broader consultation on this contentious issue resonated with leaders like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who advocated for using the 1971 Census as the baseline for delimitation. Meanwhile, Reddy also broached issues like the caste survey in Telangana, advocating for national-level data collection on backward classes, and critiquing elements of the National Education Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

