Trump Reaches Out to Iran's Khamenei Amid Nuclear Deal Talks
US President Donald Trump stated he sent a letter to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though it remains unconfirmed by Iranian sources. Trump expressed this during a Fox Business News interview, seeking negotiations on a nuclear deal. The White House has confirmed the letter, but Iran's Khamenei has not responded.
- Country:
- United States
In a strategic move to engage Iran's leadership over the contentious nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump announced he has sent a letter to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The gesture, intended to open dialogue, was detailed in a recent Fox Business News interview.
The White House backed Trump's statement, confirming the letter's existence, as the administration seeks to negotiate terms favorable to US interests. The details emerged from an interview set to air in full later this week.
While Iran's state media acknowledged Trump's comments, citing the Fox interview, the supreme leader's office has yet to issue an official statement. The potential diplomatic overture marks a significant attempt to engage directly with the 85-year-old Khamenei, who holds ultimate authority over Iran's political decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Khamenei
- Iran
- nuclear deal
- letter
- negotiation
- White House
- Fox Business News
- IRNA
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Trump's TikTok Talks: A White House Deal in the Making
Mineral Pact Negotiations Underway: Trump's Push for Ukraine Deal
Tragic Return: Bodies of Israeli Hostages Released Amidst Tense Ceasefire Negotiations
Russia's Path To Sanction Relief Through Negotiations
Peace Talks: Vance Supports Trump's Russian Negotiations