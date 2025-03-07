Trump Reaches Out to Iran's Khamenei Amid Nuclear Deal Talks

In a strategic move to engage Iran's leadership over the contentious nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump announced he has sent a letter to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The gesture, intended to open dialogue, was detailed in a recent Fox Business News interview.

The White House backed Trump's statement, confirming the letter's existence, as the administration seeks to negotiate terms favorable to US interests. The details emerged from an interview set to air in full later this week.

While Iran's state media acknowledged Trump's comments, citing the Fox interview, the supreme leader's office has yet to issue an official statement. The potential diplomatic overture marks a significant attempt to engage directly with the 85-year-old Khamenei, who holds ultimate authority over Iran's political decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)