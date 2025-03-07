U.S. Halts Federal Funding to South Africa, Welcomes Farmers Seeking Safety

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump declared an end to all federal funding directed to South Africa. This decision marks a pivotal shift in the relationship between the two nations.

President Trump further elaborated that South African farmers facing safety threats will find refuge in the United States. He promised these individuals a rapid pathway to U.S. citizenship alongside their families.

This policy is slated for immediate implementation, reflecting the urgency of the situation and adding a new dimension to U.S. immigration policy.

