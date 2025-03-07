Left Menu

Reddy Claims 'Revenge Politics' in BJP's Delimitation Plans

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accuses BJP of 'revenge politics' targeting southern states through a proposed delimitation exercise. He calls for an all-party meeting, arguing the move unfairly reduces southern parliamentary representation while benefiting northern states and advocates for using the 1971 Census for delimitations.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused the BJP of engaging in 'revenge politics' against southern states through the proposed delimitation exercise. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, he claimed the move aims to diminish parliamentary representation from the south to benefit northern states.

Reddy called for an all-party meeting and advocated for using the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation. He argued that southern states should not be punished for successfully implementing population control, while the northern states stand to gain more seats.

Addressing other issues, including the need for a national caste survey and optional Hindi in education, Reddy emphasized his commitment to fair representation and regional autonomy while clarifying his non-hostile stance towards Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

