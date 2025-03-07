Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Sets Eyes on Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah discussed efforts in collaboration with the central government to restore statehood to the region. During a press conference, he emphasized the challenges of a Union Territory with an assembly and expressed gratitude for central government funding. Regularizing daily workers remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:36 IST
Omar Abdullah Sets Eyes on Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his commitment to collaborating with the central government in restoring statehood to the region. Amidst discussions following the presentation of his maiden budget, Abdullah voiced his views on the current Union Territory status.

The Chief Minister called a Union Territory with an assembly the 'worst form of government' and asserted the need for clearer governance systems. Abdullah met with top central leaders since taking power in October, but remains cautious about sharing timelines.

Despite expressing satisfaction with central funding, Abdullah emphasizes addressing worker regularization. Numbers must be confirmed before forming policies to aid daily wagers and similar workers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025