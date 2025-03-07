Omar Abdullah Sets Eyes on Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah discussed efforts in collaboration with the central government to restore statehood to the region. During a press conference, he emphasized the challenges of a Union Territory with an assembly and expressed gratitude for central government funding. Regularizing daily workers remains a priority.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his commitment to collaborating with the central government in restoring statehood to the region. Amidst discussions following the presentation of his maiden budget, Abdullah voiced his views on the current Union Territory status.
The Chief Minister called a Union Territory with an assembly the 'worst form of government' and asserted the need for clearer governance systems. Abdullah met with top central leaders since taking power in October, but remains cautious about sharing timelines.
Despite expressing satisfaction with central funding, Abdullah emphasizes addressing worker regularization. Numbers must be confirmed before forming policies to aid daily wagers and similar workers in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul
Trump Puts Elon Musk in Charge of Government Efficiency Program
Trump's New Executive Orders: IVF Access, Transparency, and Government Efficiency
BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta to be new speaker of Delhi Assembly: party leaders.
Vijender Gupta Nominated as BJP's Delhi Assembly Speaker Candidate