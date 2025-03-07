Omar Abdullah Sets Eyes on Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his commitment to collaborating with the central government in restoring statehood to the region. Amidst discussions following the presentation of his maiden budget, Abdullah voiced his views on the current Union Territory status.

The Chief Minister called a Union Territory with an assembly the 'worst form of government' and asserted the need for clearer governance systems. Abdullah met with top central leaders since taking power in October, but remains cautious about sharing timelines.

Despite expressing satisfaction with central funding, Abdullah emphasizes addressing worker regularization. Numbers must be confirmed before forming policies to aid daily wagers and similar workers in the region.

