Trump Considers Sanctions on Russia Amid Ukraine Tensions

In a significant policy statement on Friday, President Donald Trump announced he is "strongly considering" new sanctions and tariffs on Russia for its ongoing war against Ukraine. Trump indicated that these measures could apply until a ceasefire and peace deal are achieved.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced support for potential increased sanctions to boost peace negotiations, although critiqued Biden's previous approaches as weak. Energy disruptions were reported following Russian assaults on Ukrainian facilities.

With the conflict continuing to escalate, Trump emphasizes leveraging both diplomatic and economic tools to facilitate negotiations, while building on his complex relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)