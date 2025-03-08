Left Menu

Calin Georgescu Reenters the Race: A Far-Right Populist Challenge in Romanian Election

Calin Georgescu, a Romanian far-right populist, has filed his candidacy for a presidential election rerun after his first-round win was annulled by the Constitutional Court. Allegations of Russian interference had emerged, leading to a criminal probe against Georgescu. The election's first round is set for May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:21 IST
In a dramatic reentry to the political arena, Romanian far-right populist Calin Georgescu has officially submitted his candidacy for an impending rerun of last year's presidential election. The initial election was nullified due to allegations of Russian interference, which allegedly propelled Georgescu to a surprising first-round victory.

Accompanied by fervent supporters, Georgescu portrayed his candidacy as a fight for democracy, expressing disdain for the court's previous annulment as an 'officialized coup.' He filed his nomination papers with a significant display of public backing, evidenced by over 324,000 collected signatures.

Despite his legal troubles and the looming allegations of supporting extremist factions, Georgescu maintains a considerable backing, having become a symbol for populism in the region. The election's first phase is scheduled for May 4, with procedural deadlines approaching swiftly despite the legal and political controversies surrounding his campaign.

