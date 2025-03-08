Left Menu

Trump's Cultural Power Play: Revamping the Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump announced the appointments of Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo to the Kennedy Center's board, following his earlier takeover of the cultural institution. Trump's sweeping changes include replacing the president and board of trustees, geared towards a more loyalist institution.

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Friday his decision to appoint Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo to the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

This move comes after Trump's comprehensive reshuffle in February, where he took charge by firing the center's president, revamping the board of trustees, and marking himself as the chairman. These changes underscore Trump's influence over a cultural hub recognized for its prestigious Kennedy Center Honors and as home to renowned ensembles like the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera.

In his ongoing effort to reshape the government since his January 20th inauguration, Trump has been diligent in replacing numerous officials across various agencies, aiming to streamline the bureaucracy with loyal supporters. Despite previously skipping the Kennedy Center Honors during his tenure, Trump has been assured of a future welcome by the center's leadership. However, the takeover has already led to notable disruptions, such as the cancellation of the acclaimed musical 'Hamilton.'

