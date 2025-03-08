Tensions Over Tariff Talks: Modi Under Pressure from Congress

The Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament regarding US President Donald Trump's assertions that India will reduce its tariffs. The opposition party is concerned about the ramifications for Indian farmers and manufacturers, with Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh voicing these worries.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington DC discussing trade matters with US counterparts. Meanwhile, President Trump continues to assert that India imposes high tariffs on American products, which he claims make market penetration challenging.

As Parliament prepares to reconvene, Ramesh suggests that Modi should clearly outline what agreements have been reached. Trump's comments in a video tagged by Ramesh suggest India has relented due to pressure, raising questions about the economic and trade implications for India.

