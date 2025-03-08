Left Menu

Tensions Over Tariff Talks: Modi Under Pressure from Congress

The Congress has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify US President Donald Trump's statements about India's tariff reductions. Concerns rise about potential impacts on Indian farmers and manufacturers as Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal negotiates in Washington DC. The issue resurfaces ahead of Parliament's budget session resumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament regarding US President Donald Trump's assertions that India will reduce its tariffs. The opposition party is concerned about the ramifications for Indian farmers and manufacturers, with Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh voicing these worries.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington DC discussing trade matters with US counterparts. Meanwhile, President Trump continues to assert that India imposes high tariffs on American products, which he claims make market penetration challenging.

As Parliament prepares to reconvene, Ramesh suggests that Modi should clearly outline what agreements have been reached. Trump's comments in a video tagged by Ramesh suggest India has relented due to pressure, raising questions about the economic and trade implications for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

