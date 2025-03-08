Yoon Suk Yeol Released as Court Cancels Arrest

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was seen emerging from a Seoul detention center on Saturday, according to TV footage.

Yoon greeted his supporters with a wave and a deep bow after a court decision canceled his arrest, allowing him to face rebellion charges without being physically detained.

He was initially arrested in January, following a December 3 martial law decree that led to significant political unrest in the country.

