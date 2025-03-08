Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol Released as Court Cancels Arrest

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's impeached president, was released from prison after a court reversed his arrest. He was arrested in January for a controversial martial law decree in December. The court's decision allows him to stand trial without being detained, marking a significant political event.

Updated: 08-03-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:33 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • South Korea

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was seen emerging from a Seoul detention center on Saturday, according to TV footage.

Yoon greeted his supporters with a wave and a deep bow after a court decision canceled his arrest, allowing him to face rebellion charges without being physically detained.

He was initially arrested in January, following a December 3 martial law decree that led to significant political unrest in the country.

