Yoon Suk Yeol Released as Court Cancels Arrest
Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's impeached president, was released from prison after a court reversed his arrest. He was arrested in January for a controversial martial law decree in December. The court's decision allows him to stand trial without being detained, marking a significant political event.
- South Korea
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was seen emerging from a Seoul detention center on Saturday, according to TV footage.
Yoon greeted his supporters with a wave and a deep bow after a court decision canceled his arrest, allowing him to face rebellion charges without being physically detained.
He was initially arrested in January, following a December 3 martial law decree that led to significant political unrest in the country.
