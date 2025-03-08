Left Menu

AAP Criticizes BJP's 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' as Mere Optics Management

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar criticizes BJP-led Delhi government for optics over 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana'. Kakkar accuses the government of making mere announcements without specifying conditions or dates for financial aid despite earlier promises. The BJP announced a Rs 2,500 grant to women for International Women’s Day without clear implementation details.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Delhi over its recent approval of the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana'. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar termed the initiative as mere "optics management," accusing the government of making hollow announcements without concrete plans.

Kakkar criticized the Delhi government for failing to provide dates for the financial assistance, promised to women of Delhi by March 8. She argued that this tactic was merely to "play to the gallery" while also highlighting that terms and conditions were attached to the scheme, undisclosed during the election phase.

Conversely, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the scheme's approval and a substantial allocation of Rs 5100 crore in the budget for its implementation. She assured the formation of an overseeing committee and promised the launch of a registration portal soon. Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda formally launched the cash transfer initiative, reiterating the BJP's pledge made during the election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

