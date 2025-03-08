Left Menu

Hungary and the U.S. Forge Economic Pact Amid Tariff Concerns

Hungary and the U.S. plan to establish an economic cooperation package to bolster the Hungarian economy and mitigate potential impacts of U.S. tariffs. Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested this agreement will protect Hungary in the event of a trade war, reducing potential losses within the EU.

Hungary and the United States are set to finalize an economic cooperation package designed to shore up the Hungarian economy and potentially minimize the impact of potential U.S. tariffs, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban announced the plan at the annual economic conference hosted by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasizing the pact's significance for Hungary even in the eventuality of a trade war.

The Prime Minister underscored that such economic agreements are crucial for Hungary and other European Union nations to mitigate losses if a trade conflict were to arise.

