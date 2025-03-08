Tripura's Broken Promises: CPI(M) Leader Criticizes BJP-Led Government

Jitendra Chaudhury, a CPI(M) leader in Tripura, has raised significant concerns about the BJP-led government's performance in the state, accusing it of failing to honor a plethora of electoral promises. The northeast state, previously a stronghold of the Left, saw its first BJP administration take charge in 2018, ousting the long-standing influence of leftist parties.

Chaudhury, speaking at a press briefing, alleged that the BJP's promise to generate 50,000 jobs within its first year in power remains largely unfulfilled, with leaders now notably silent on the issue. He also criticized the government for not implementing key pledges like the MGNREGA mandates and a full implementation of the 7th CPC, leaving civil servants with unfulfilled pay rises.

As Tripura marks two years of BJP rule, Chaudhury contended that corruption pervades from the civil secretariat to local councils, highlighting instances of financial misconduct and incomplete developmental projects. With major events and addresses forthcoming, the leader underscored a widespread demand for government accountability.

